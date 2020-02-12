The studio behind the PlayStation 4 smash-hit 'Spider-Man' game was paid $229 million to join Sony

Marvel’s Spider-Man Peter Parker’s living large.

The legendary game studio Insomniac Games is most well-known for its work on the “Ratchet & Clank” game series, but had its greatest success with 2018’s excellent “Marvel’s Spider-Man” on the PlayStation 4.

Last August, Sony purchased the studio for a whopping $US229 million, a new SEC filing reveals.

The deal is already paying off for Sony: 2018’s PlayStation 4 exclusive “Marvel’s Spider-Man” has sold tens of millions of copies since launch.

The legendary studio behind 2018’s smash-hit PlayStation 4 “Spider-Man” game received quite the payday when it sold to Sony last year.

Insomniac Games, one of the biggest independent game studios in the world, was purchased by Sony in August 2019. The price? A cool $US229 million, according to a new SEC filing from Sony. The price was “mainly paid in cash,” according to the filing.

Going forward, all of Insomniac’s games will presumably be locked to Sony’s PlayStation game consoles. “As a result of this acquisition, Insomniac Games has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony,” the filing says.

The studio is most well-known in recent years for the excellent 2018 game “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” which was exclusive to Sony’s PlayStation 4 console. But Insomniac is also responsible for the long-running “Ratchet & Clank” games, as well as the “Resistance” first-person shooter franchise.

Insomniac Games

“We have enjoyed a strong collaborative partnership with the studio for many years, and are thrilled to officially welcome them to the Worldwide Studios family,” PlayStation leader Shawn Layden said in the announcement release last August. “The addition of Insomniac Games to Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios reiterates our commitment to developing world class gaming experiences that can only be found on the PlayStation platform.”

It’s unclear what will happen to the one Xbox-exclusive game made by Insomniac, “Sunset Overdrive.”

Insomniac founder and leader Ted Price took to the company’s blog to reassure longtime fans that the purchase wouldn’t change his studio’s culture or mission.

“We’re excited to put Insomniac in the best position to deliver fresh experiences for our fans for many years to come,” Price said. “Our structure and approach will remain intact across both Burbank and Durham, NC studios, and we will continue to cultivate our unique culture.”

Insomniac’s next project has yet to be announced, but the studio is expected to be working on a sequel to 2018’s “Spider-Man.”

