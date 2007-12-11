Sony (SNE): U.S. Electronics Sales OK Despite Economy

Sony boss Howard Stringer says the company is still on track to hit its target 5% operating margin in its US business, despite the gasping economy. PS3 sales “very good.” Reuters:

The shaky economy “has not affected electronics in the U.S. We are holding up…Black Friday turned out to be very good for consumer electronics sales, and very good for PS3 (PlayStation 3) sales, PSP (PlayStation Portable) sales and beyond.”



Separately, Stringer said he would stay at Sony for another 3-5 years but probably not another 10 years.

