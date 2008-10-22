Sony (SNE) Afraid Of Terrorist Attack?

Reuters weighs in on the controversy over the PS3 game “LittleBigPlanet,” which Sony (SNE) abruptly recalled because the game’s soundtrack contains two passages from the Qu’ran. (The inclusion of the two verses was originally intended by the composer, a practicing Muslim, to praise Islam.)



In a post titled “Does Sony need a religious affairs adviser?“, Tom Heneghan waxes philosophical over whether companies like Sony need full-time censors, but then agonizes over just what should be censored. Why should a company pander to Muslim sensitivities, when Sony blithely ignored protests from the Church of England over the inclusion of the Manchester Cathedral in shoot-em-up PS3 game “Resistance: Fall of Man”? Are Jewish jokes kosher? Where does the Dalai Lama, the centre of dispute between Buddhists and the Chinese government, fit in?

Why recall “LittleBigPlanet” but not “Resistance: Fall of Man”? Is it that, in the former case, fringe fanatics might take offence and get violent (even in faraway lands), while in the latter case, people will probably just complain? Does terrorism work?

See also:

Sony Recalls PS3 Game That Offends (Some) Muslims

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.