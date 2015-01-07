Sony Just Solved The Biggest Problem With Google Glass

One of the biggest problems with wearable head displays so far is that tech companies have a hard time making gorgeous products that people actually want to wear.

Most notably, Google launched its developer version of Glass in 2012, but the actual product still hasn’t launched yet and even company execs don’t wear them in public very much these days.

But Sony’s doing things a little differently.

Sony’s new SmartGlasses Attach clips on to your existing sunglasses or prescription glasses so that you can wear it whenever you feel like you may need it.

With Sony’s approach, you can wear the same glasses you’ve always worn — the style is barely an issue.

It’s not meant to be an “always on” display like Google Glass, which you’re kind of stuck wearing for a long period of time once you leave the house with it.

Sony’s new gadget does a lot of the same things Google Glass does, but the demos we’ve seen so far show how it works in specific circumstances. For example, if you’re going for a bike ride, you’d be able to view a compass that tells you which direction you’re going. The display itself is small, but much brighter than that of Google Glass.

The screen sits above the corner of your right eye completely out of view, and you need to make a conscious effort to look over at it.

This seems like a necessity to avoid blocking your view. But if you’re using it during a sport or a bike ride like Sony advertises, it seems like diverting your attention to look over at the display could pose an inconvenience. This is where Google’s more visible display actually seems more useful.

Overall, though, the prototype I played with worked well, and it seems like a more sensible approach to wearable displays than what we’ve seen so far.

Google generated a lot of buzz with Glass a few years ago, making it seems like a gadget for adventurers that want to document their experiences.

Sony’s gadget lets you do that, too, but you can take it off when you’re finished and go back to wearing normal glasses.

