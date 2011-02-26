Sony Slashes PSP Price to $130

By M.H. Williams

It looks like Sony wants to clear out a few more PSPs before the new NGP touches down at retail. In a post on the PlayStation Blog, VP of Product Marketing Scott Steinberg revealed that starting February 27, 2011, the MSRP of the PSP drops from $169.99 to $129.99. The PSP Entertainment bundles will also see a price drop to the tune of $159.99.

In addition, a number of titles are being added to the $9.99 favourites line and the $19.99 Greatest Hits line. The full list is below:

New PSP “Greatest Hits” Titles ($19.99)

Assassin’s Creed Bloodlines (Ubisoft)

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY (Square Enix, Inc.)

LittleBigPlanet (PSP)

METAL GEAR SOLID: PEACE WALKER (Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc.)

Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters

Resistance: Retribution

Toy Story 3: The Video Game (Disney Interactive)

New PSP “favourites” Titles ($9.99)

CRISIS CORE-FINAL FANTASY VII (Square Enix, Inc. )

Daxter

Monster Hunter Freedom Unite (Capcom)

Killzone: Liberation

SOCOM U.S. Navy SEALs: Fire Team Bravo

Tomb Raider Anniversary (Square Enix, Inc.)

We’re not to fire sale levels yet, but it’s good to see the PSP get priced a bit more competitively.

