Sony Slashes PSP Price to $130

By M.H. Williams
It looks like Sony wants to clear out a few more PSPs before the new NGP touches down at retail. In a post on the PlayStation Blog, VP of Product Marketing Scott Steinberg revealed that starting February 27, 2011, the MSRP of the PSP drops from $169.99 to $129.99. The PSP Entertainment bundles will also see a price drop to the tune of $159.99.
In addition, a number of titles are being added to the $9.99 favourites line and the $19.99 Greatest Hits line. The full list is below:
New PSP “Greatest Hits” Titles ($19.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Bloodlines (Ubisoft)
- DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY (Square Enix, Inc.)
- LittleBigPlanet (PSP)
- METAL GEAR SOLID: PEACE WALKER (Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc.)
- Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters
- Resistance: Retribution
- Toy Story 3: The Video Game (Disney Interactive)
New PSP “favourites” Titles ($9.99)
- CRISIS CORE-FINAL FANTASY VII (Square Enix, Inc. )
- Daxter
- Monster Hunter Freedom Unite (Capcom)
- Killzone: Liberation
- SOCOM U.S. Navy SEALs: Fire Team Bravo
- Tomb Raider Anniversary (Square Enix, Inc.)
We’re not to fire sale levels yet, but it’s good to see the PSP get priced a bit more competitively.
