Sony Slapped With Blu-ray Patent Lawsuit (SNE)

Orinda Intellectual Properties is suing Sony for violating patent 5,438,560, which was originally granted in 1995 to Hyundai Electronics Industries, and patents “an optical disk-shaped recording medium comprising a plurality of tracks.” The company is seeking an injunction on manufacturing, selling and distributing Blu-ray devices, as well as a “reasonable royalty,” the video game site Edge reports.

But companies file patent lawsuits like this all the time — Sony was hit with one about Blu-ray already last year and it was dismissed. So what makes this one different? It’s filed in East Texas, a region that has some friendly judges who are very broad in their interpretation of patent infringement. In May, Nintendo fell prey to an East Texas judgment and had to pay $21 million to no-name Anascape Ltd. for violating a patent regarding game controllers.

