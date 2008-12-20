Sony Muzzles PS3 Sex Fiends (SNE)

Sony has updated its PS3-based virtual world “Home.” In the current release, voice chat has been removed from the service.



No reason is given for shutting down the chat lines, but we imagine it has something to do with reports of female avatars getting harrassed in Sony’s virtual world. (Which is what we thought would happen.) MTV gaming reporter Tracey John had her own run-in with PS3 sexual harassment.

Sony’s John Koller told SAI earlier this week he was aware of the issues with gender, sex, and the PS3, and vowed to solve the problem “immediately.” So the removal of voice chat from “Home” is a first step towards Sony getting some control over its creation.

But something even more troubling looms on the horizon for Sony and Home. According to an Engadget report, hackers have figured out a way to modify Sony’s virtual world and introduce their own files and images into Home. If the report is true, and if Sony fails to plug the leak immediately, expect pranksters to introduce hard-core pornography and swastikas onto the PS3 within days.

Update: Our commenters are suggesting the Engadget report may be wrong, and no server-side vulnerability in Home exists. We’re following up with Sony and will update when we hear more.

See Also:

Sony’s PS3 Virtual World “Home” Plagued By Sex Fiends (Video)

Sony: We Will Not Have The PS3 Turned Into A Sex Den

Sony PSP2 rumours Bogus, No New Handheld Gaming Gadget Coming

Sony’s PS3 A Sinking Ship: Sales Plummet

Sony Tries Virtual World Advertising On PS3: Unlike Second Life, It Might Even Work

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.