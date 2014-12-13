Sony Has Reportedly Suspended Production On Movies Amid Hack

The Sony hack keeps getting worse.

The Times reports filming on Sony Pictures movies has come to a halt due to money issues.

From the Times:

Agencies filming for Sony Pictures have cancelled shoots because the problems have left it unable to process payments, a source told The Times.

Sony and MGM’s latest Bond movie, “Spectre,” started production Mon. Dec. 8.

According to emails that have leaked in the cyberattack, the new movie, set for release next Nov., is reported to be way over budget, costing over $US300 million. That figure would make “Spectre” one of the most expensive movies ever made.

Reuters reported the hack could cost Sony Pictures $US100 million.

It is not known who is behind the massive security breach of Sony, though a group of hackers referring to themselves as the Guardians of Peace (GoP) have taken responsibility.

So far, the hack has resulted in the leak of email accounts and salaries of Sony executives, top celebrity aliases, and details on future movie plans, among much more.

