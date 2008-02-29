Sony Says Goodbye To Crackle/Grouper Founders

Sony has ousted the founders of video site Crackle, installing SVP Jonathan Shambroom as general manager. In a press release, Shambroom thanks founders Josh Felser and Dave Samuel for leaving the site with “a solid foundation.” Founded as a peer-to-peer video site called Grouper in 2005, Felser and Samuel could only watch as YouTube blew past it–and everyone else–a year later.



Sony bought the site for $65 million in 2006 in hopes of snapping up a potential YouTube competitor. Last summer, the site was relaunched as Crackle and repositioned from a user-generated site to a venue for short-form Web video. Along with the announced management change, Sony says Crackle now has the “exclusive debut window” for Sony short-form programming.

Says Sean Carey, senior executive vice president of Sony Pictures:

“Sony Pictures’ confidence in Crackle is stronger than ever and we are continuing to increase our investment in Crackle so that it becomes the Web’s go-to destination for video entertainment.

