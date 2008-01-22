Sony Set To Miss PS3 Sales Goal (SNE)

Even after Sony slashed prices on its next-generation PS3 game consoles, analysts think the company won’t meet its goal of 11 million PS3 game consoles by sold March. Sony doesn’t seem to think it’s attainable anymore, either. Bloomberg:

Sony is expected to sell 8 million PlayStation 3s in the year ending March 31, missing its annual target by 27 per cent, [research firm] Daiwa said in a Jan. 18 report. Nintendo will probably sell 19 million Wii machines and Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft will ship 9.1 million Xbox 360 consoles, according to Daiwa. “We haven’t made any conclusion whether we have to give it up,” [Kazuo Hirai, president of Sony’s game division] said, referring to this fiscal year’s 11 million shipment target. “It depends on how aggressively dealers buy our PS3 inventory.”

The PS3’s underperformance would be more devastating for Sony if it hadn’t pulled off its Blu-ray coup this month. But now that Sony’s next-gen DVD format war appears to have trounced HD DVD, it has a bit of breathing room to work with. And the Blu-ray equipped PS3s look like stronger sales candidates for next year.

