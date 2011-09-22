Sony Sends A Guy 7 Broken Computers Instead Of His Repaired Computer

Photo: Why 6 per cent

After sending his computer to Sony for repairs and waiting for it to come back fully functional, a Johnstown, Ohio man received 7 broken computers instead, reports the Consumerist.He even received a phone call from a Sony customer asking if he was a computer technician.



After hours on the phone with Sony reps, the source of the problem came to the surface — Sony had accidentally started printing his address on return labels that they sent to other customers needing repairs.

Sony has obviously corrected the problem, but its data indicates that he could potentially receive 5 more broken computers due to labels that had already been printed.

