Sony Sold Over 1 Million PS4 Units In 24 Hours And Amazon Is Already Sold Out

Sony’s latest video game console went on sale in the U.S. and Canada on Friday and within the first 24-hours, had sold more than 1 million units

Shuhei Yoshida, Sony’s President of Worldwide Studios revealed the sales figure in a Tweet on Sunday:

Amazon says it’s already sold out:

But there’s been reports that some of the units are malfunctioning. Several Amazon customers posted complaints that their units didn’t work out of the box, the so-called Blue Pulsing Light Of Death issue. And, as the Verge’s Russell Brandom points out, a string on Reddit’s PS4 forum lists over 80 folks who say they were shipped a dead unit, too.

Sony sent us this statement, saying it’s aware of the reports:

We are aware that some people have reported issues with their PlayStation 4 systems. We are closely monitoring for additional reports, but we think these are isolated incidents and represent a very small percentage of total units shipped to consumers to date.

In the meantime, Microsoft is set to release its competitor, the Xbox One, on Friday, Nov. 22.

