Sony Will Reportedly Name North Korea Responsible For Major Hack

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images Sony Entertainment CEO and Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO Michael Lynton was one of the Sony executives to have his salary leaked online.

Sony was the victim of a massive hack this week, and it looks like the company is finally ready to reveal who was responsible for the cyber attack.

Sony will reportedly name North Korea responsible for the hack that resulted in the leaking of confidential information including five films and a detailed list of salaries, according to Recode.

In the wake of the hack, Sony Pictures employees were unable to use their computers and even resorted to using pen and paper.

Sony has been working with security firm Mandiant as well as the FBI to investigate the source of the hack, and Recode reports the announcement naming North Korea responsible “could come as soon as today.”

While the exact reason behind the hack still isn’t clear, it could likely be connected to one of Sony Picture’s latest motion pictures, a film called “The Interview,” which stars Seth Rogen and James Franco as reporters who are recruited by the CIA to assassinate the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

North Korea has publically called the upcoming movie an “undisguised sponsoring of terrorism, as well as an act of war.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.