Sony Just Confirmed Its Curvy Honeycomb-Powered Tablet For This Fall

Photo: Sony

Sony just confirmed that it is working on two Android Honeycomb-powered tablets for release this fall.The two tablets are currently codenamed the “S1” and “S2.”



The S1 will be a 9.4-inch tablet with a unique curved backing for easy grip. (We first got details on the design back in February in this leaked mock up of the tablet).

The S2 tablet will have two 5.5-inch displays that flip open in a clamshell design, much like the Kyocera Echo smartphone that was released earlier this month. It will be able to display content on both screens, or use specially-designed apps where content is on the top and controls are on the bottom.

Other specs of note:

Sony says the curved design of the S1 creates a “sense of lightness” which is good for long periods of use.

Both will connect to 3G and 4G networks, but no word on carriers yet.

The tablets integrate with PlayStation Suite, allowing you to download games directly to the device. (We assume some PS3 titles will make use of the tablets too).

The S1 and S2 will integrate with Sony TVs, allowing you to control them and stream video and music over your home’s network. (Much like Apple’s AirPlay).

No word on pricing, storage, processor speed, or screen resolution yet. Both tablets are launching this fall.

