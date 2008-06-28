Sony's New Movie Service: Sony Pictures And, Well, Nothing Else (SNE)

Want to download Spider-Man 3 onto your PS3? You’ll be able to do so when Sony’s video download service launches later this summer. But you won’t be able to get much more.



Sony’s new download service, announced this week, lets you beam films directly to Internet-connected TVs, mp3 players, computers, etc. This is very cool — unless you want to watch movies from studios other than Sony Pictures.

Variety reports that all of the big studios have been in talks with Sony, but none of them have signed on yet — not even MGM, where Sony has a 20% ownership stake.

This is par for the course with all of the new digital services — music, tv, movies, et. Almost all of them have offerings from some parts of their respective industries, but miss others. And while Sony’s ownership of a studio would seem to give it a leg up, it’s just as possible that its ownership is stumbling block in negotiations, because potential partners are worried about giving Sony too much leverage.

See Also:

Sony’s Big Plan: Video Downloads Everywhere, From PS3 To TVs To MP3 Players

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.