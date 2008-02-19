Sony's Blu-ray Booby Prize: More Competition

Reuters tries to dim the lights on Sony’s victory party before it even starts. The newswire, which reports that Toshiba’s finally going to pull the plug on its HD DVD format, also notes that Sony won’t have Blu-ray all to itself:



“Yes, this is a positive development. Flat TVs and Blu-ray products would be the two hottest items in the holiday season this year,” Shinko Securities analyst Hideki Watanabe said.

“But Sony trails Matsushita in the business of selling key Blu-ray parts, and Funai will likely be supplying Blu-ray players to other makers for as low as about $150 a piece towards the year end, squeezing Sony’s profitability.”

Funai Electric Co Ltd, known for its low-cost manufacturing, started making Blu-ray players late last year for clients under their own brand names.

Reasonable caveats. But given that Sony’s Howard Stringer was calling the Blu-ray/HD DVD battle a “stalemate” just a few months ago, we figure he’ll accept a victory with an asterisk or two.

See Also: Sony’s Stringer: Forget Blu-ray – I Want A Time Machine

