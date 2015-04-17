Sony 'strongly condemns' WikiLeaks 'criminal act' of publishing leaked emails

Vince Bucci/Getty Images Sony’s Amy Pascal and Michael Lynton are among the hacked employees.

On Thursday, Julian Assange and WikiLeaks published

173,132 emails and 30,287 documents stemming from the Sony hack in a searchable database.

The new dump of private information was “totally blindsiding the studio and its public relations team early Thursday,” according to Variety, noting that the studio is now weighing its legal options.

Sony has since responded to the privacy invasion, saying in a statement that the new database is a “criminal act.”

The cyber-attack on Sony Pictures was a malicious criminal act, and we strongly condemn the indexing of stolen employee and other private and privileged information on WikiLeaks. The attackers used the dissemination of stolen information to try to harm SPE and its employees, and now WikiLeaks regrettably is assisting them in that effort. We vehemently disagree with WikiLeaks’ assertion that this material belongs in the public domain and will continue to fight for the safety, security, and privacy of our company and its more than 6,000 employees.

WikiLeaks’ Assange, however, argued in a press release that the public has a right to the hacked Sony information, which was initially leaked ahead of the release of “The Interview”:

This archive shows the inner workings of an influential multinational corporation. It is newsworthy and at the centre of a geo-political conflict. It belongs in the public domain. WikiLeaks has a commitment to preserving the historical archive. This means ensuring archives that have made it to the public domain remain there regardless of legal or political pressure, and in a way that is accessible and useable to the public. WikiLeaks’ publication of The Sony Archives will ensure this database remains accessible to the public for years to come.”

