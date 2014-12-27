Sony: 'The Interview's' Opening Day Was Fantastic, And We Grossed More Than $1 Million

Sony has announced opening-day box office sales for its controversial film, “The Interview,” which was shown at about 330 theatres nationwide on Christmas Day.

330 theatres is about 10% of the theatres that initially planned to carry the movie before its Christmas Day launch was cancelled and then uncanceled by Sony Pictures following a massive cyberattack on the entertainment company’s servers. The movie was also available for rent and purchase online on YouTube, Google Play, on a Sony-dedicated website, and on XBox. Those sales have not yet been announced.

“The audience reaction was fantastic — the limited release, in under 10% of the amount of theatres originally planned, featured numerous ell-outs and a first-day gross over $US1 million,” Rory Bruer, President of Worldwide Distribution at Sony Pictures said in a statement Friday morning.

The number of people who streamed the film on YouTube is unknown, however more than 130,000 people have up and down-voted the flick. The film was illegally downloaded more than 750,000 times in the first 20 hours according to TorrentFreak.

