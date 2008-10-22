Sony Recalls PS3 Game That Offends (Some) Muslims

Sony (SNE) is playing it conservative with the PS3: Not only did the console-maker say it will make sure the platform doesn’t become a sex den, but it recalled every copy of its widely-anticipated game “LittleBigPlanet” in a panic when it discovered the game’s music included two phrases found in the Qu’ran, the Muslim holy book. (Never mind that the composer, Grammy-winning musician Toumani Diabate, is a devout Muslim who told the BBC he hoped the tune would “attract and inspire people towards Islam.”)



The new release date, with the offending passages scrubbed out, is November 4.

You can’t blame Sony for erring on the side of caution here, but it seems a lot of retailers never got the recall memo. At least some Wal-mart outlets, for one, are still selling the original game. Which of course means “recalled edition oop” (that means “out of print“) copies are now avaiable on eBay (EBAY). Prices are hovering around $130 — a hefty markup from the game’s $60 retail price.

