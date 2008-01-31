Sony Q3: Gadget Sales Up But Prices Down; Games Profitable

A series of mixed signals from Sony overnight as it reports its Q3: Profits are up 25% y/y, in large part because the company’s gaming unit stopped losing money. But the PS3 unit itself is still a money loser, and as expected, the company cut its FY07 forecast for the machines from 11 million consoles to 9.5 million.

Meanwhile Sony said sales at its core electronics business were booming. But since it had cut prices on many of its TVs, etc, profits decreased. More details to come.

See Also: Sony’s Stringer: “Too Soon To Panic”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.