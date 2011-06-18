Sony Pulls Movies From Netflix Streaming Thanks To Starz Dispute

Photo: JD Lasica/Socialmedia.biz

Netflix just posted this on its blog.If you were hoping to stream a Sony film this weekend through Netflix, you’re out of luck:



Hi, Pauline Fischer, VP of Content Acquisition, here. You may have noticed that Sony movies through StarzPlay are not currently available to watch instantly. This is the result of a temporary contract issue between Sony and Starz and, while these two valued partners work through their differences, we hope you are enjoying the wide variety of new movies and TV shows added daily. In the next few weeks, look for great movie titles like The Fighter, Skyline and Iron Man 2 as well as the first four seasons of Mad Men, all to watch instantly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.