You'll be able to buy Sony's virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 4 in the first half of next year

Sony took the stage at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) Tuesday evening to show off the latest version of its virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 4, codenamed “Project Morpheus,” and share more details about its launch.

Project Morpheus will be released in the first half of 2016, according to Sony. There’s no word on pricing just yet.

The first version of Project Morpheus was unveiled at last year’s GDC, but the hardware has been much improved since then.

The new Morpheus features an 5.7-inch OLED display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, with frame rate options of 60 and 120 frames per second for smooth visuals, and 360-degree tracking to offer what Sony calls “super low latency” — in other words, a really small period of time between when the player makes a motion, and when the motion is seen on screen.

Sony says the new model has “less than half” the latency of the first-generation Morpheus.

Two other notable improvements: Morpheus can now be worn with glasses, and you can now slide the headgear over your head without needing to take it off entirely — good for a quick drink break. You can learn more from the company’s press release.

During its presentation, Sony showed off a few demos of the Morpheus software — a first-person shooter, and a few basic games that let you explore some rooms and the ocean — but said we’d see more at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June.

