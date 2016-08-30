Sony is about to release 2 new PlayStations -- here's everything we know

Over 40 million people already own the PlayStation 4 game console from Sony, but with 7 billion people on the planet, Sony is betting it can move another few million.

To that end, the Japanese hardware maker has not just one but two new versions of the PlayStation 4 in the works. And one’s coming out pretty soon!

Here’s everything we know:

First thing's first: Two new versions of the PlayStation 4 are in the works. They are the PlayStation 4 Slim and the PlayStation 4 'Neo.' Eurogamer This is the PlayStation 4 Slim, up close and personal. DON'T WORRY: All your PlayStation 4 games, digital and disc, will continue to work on the Slim and the Neo. They're all part of the same 'platform.' No games are available only on the new systems. PlayStation 4 Neo is 'intended to sit alongside and complement the standard PS4,' according to Sony's head of PlayStation, Andrew House. Sony has publicly confirmed only one of the two new PlayStation 4 consoles: the PlayStation 4 'Neo.' It's a more powerful version of the existing PlayStation 4. Quantic Dream Gorgeous upcoming games like 'Detroit' (seen above) will look even better on the new PlayStation 4 'Neo' console. The PlayStation 4 Neo is slightly different internally from the current PS4. It's not a gigantic jump in power, but it is a notable lift. Here's the full rundown, care of leaked specs: -- It's got the same main processor, but it has been tweaked to run slightly faster. -- It's got a new graphics processor that's far more capable than the current PS4's graphics processor (just over twice as powerful). -- It's got the same amount of memory, but it's also been tweaked to handle more equations. All of which is to say: No, you don't need to replace your current PlayStation 4 with Neo. To that end, the PlayStation 4 'Neo' is capable of powering 4K games -- the next evolution in graphical fidelity after high-definition. Samsung Samsung is a global leader in display technology. The company uses 'UHD' -- ultra high definition -- as a stand-in for the term '4K.' 4K and UltraHD are the next evolution of television. Like standard definition was to high-definition, such is high definition to 4K/UltraHD. Neo can produce games and movies in 4K. You'll want a nice 4K/UltraHD TV to really take advantage of those prettier games. If you already have one, that's fantastic! But you're in the minority -- less than a quarter of American households have them. 4K/UltraHD TVs cost $500 to $1,000 (and up, of course) depending on size and options and which company you go with -- Samsung's TVs cost more than Vizio's TVs, for instance. They aren't outrageously expensive, but you'll pay a lot more for a new 4K/UltraHD TV than you will for the standard HD equivalent. The PlayStation 4 Slim, however, is a standard PlayStation 4 in all ways but form factor. Simply put: It looks different, but it's the same console. Here's the system (top) compared with a standard PlayStation 4. It has some nice bells and whistles, like physical buttons in place of the touch-based buttons on the original PS4 ... ... and a slightly different PlayStation 4 game pad ... The light bar on the front of the game pad now subtly shines through the touch pad. ... and these sweet PlayStation symbols all along the base: NeoGAF But it's otherwise a standard PlayStation 4, pretty new facade aside. Eurogamer Here's the PlayStation 4 Slim in its natural habitat, underneath a television. If you own a PS4 or are considering one of these newer consoles, there's good news! Every PlayStation 4, from the original to the Slim to the Neo, will work with Sony's coming virtual-reality headset, PlayStation VR. Sony BONUS: You might be wondering how we have all these images of the PlayStation 4 Slim -- pretty weird considering the system hasn't even been announced yet! That's because a few have already made it into the wild. Gumtree Bizarrely, the system showed up on the eBay-owned UK classifieds website Gumtree. Someone straight up bought one, and the buyer was nice enough to share some images with us. Sony hasn't said a word, nor has it responded to repeated requests for comment. When Eurogamer visited the console's owner and shot a video, the video was subsequently removed and an update was added to the post: 'Upon taking legal advice, we have removed the video previously referenced in this article.' Uh, what? Additionally, a man in the UK is using Sony's still unannounced console every day. And Gumtree still has listings for the PlayStation 4 Slim, in case you're in the UK and interested in buying a game console before it has been announced.

