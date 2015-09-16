Sony's got one major advantage over Nintendo and Microsoft in gaming

Sony’s PlayStation arm is on a tear.

The PlayStation 4 game console is by far the highest-selling system against the likes of Microsoft’s Xbox One and Nintendo’s Wii U, outpacing the competition by 2:1 (or more).

And Sony’s gone a long way in convincing gaming fans that it’s got the console this generation, from locking down an exclusivity agreement on the “Call of Duty” franchise to helping resurrect beloved, long-dead gaming franchises.

But Sony’s got one more trump card up its sleeve: the newly renamed PlayStation VR (née “Project Morpheus”). So, uh, what is it?

Sony Worldwide Studios leader Shuhei Yoshida led the presentation. The headset was initially named 'Project Morpheus,' after the god of dreams. Here's a clean shot of Project Morpheus in March 2014. The unit has evolved over time. This is Project Morpheus in March 2015, looking slightly different. The headset got a new, official name during Sony's Tokyo Game Show presentation on September 15: PlayStation VR. PlayStation VR works with the PlayStation 4, though it won't work with all your games. This is a headset made specifically for virtual reality games. Like 'RIGS' from Guerrilla Games: And 'EVE Valkyrie' by CCP Games: More than just a VR headset, PlayStation VR uses a motion controller to track your hand movements. You'll need a PlayStation Camera to track the headset and the controller. The camera tracks your head by watching the lighted areas on the headset. It's able to track the controller by the light on top. And yes, you can use more than one at a time as you see here. What's most impressive though is seeing people use PlayStation VR. There's nothing that compares from the competition. Sony says PlayStation VR will become available for purchase in the first half of 2016.

