Sony's got one major advantage over Nintendo and Microsoft in gaming

Ben Gilbert
Sony Playstation 4us.playstation.com

Sony’s PlayStation arm is on a tear. 

The PlayStation 4 game console is by far the highest-selling system against the likes of Microsoft’s Xbox One and Nintendo’s Wii U, outpacing the competition by 2:1 (or more).

And Sony’s gone a long way in convincing gaming fans that it’s got the console this generation, from locking down an exclusivity agreement on the “Call of Duty” franchise to helping resurrect beloved, long-dead gaming franchises.

But Sony’s got one more trump card up its sleeve: the newly renamed PlayStation VR (née “Project Morpheus”). So, uh, what is it?

Sony Worldwide Studios leader Shuhei Yoshida led the presentation. 'Thank you for coming to this cryptic Sony-sponsored session,' he told attendees.

UBM

Since the VR headset wasn't announced before the presentation, it was kept under a shroud during the introduction speech.

UBM

Yoshida wasted no time in jumping in. He unveiled the headset only 10 minutes into an hour-long presentation.

RAW Embed

The headset was initially named 'Project Morpheus,' after the god of dreams.

RAW Embed

Here's a clean shot of Project Morpheus in March 2014.

@PlayStation/Twitter

The unit has evolved over time. This is Project Morpheus in March 2015, looking slightly different.

Sony

The headset got a new, official name during Sony's Tokyo Game Show presentation on September 15: PlayStation VR.

Sony

PlayStation VR works with the PlayStation 4, though it won't work with all your games. This is a headset made specifically for virtual reality games. Like 'RIGS' from Guerrilla Games:

RAW Embed

And 'EVE Valkyrie' by CCP Games:

RAW Embed

More than just a VR headset, PlayStation VR uses a motion controller to track your hand movements. You'll need a PlayStation Camera to track the headset and the controller.

Sony

The camera tracks your head by watching the lighted areas on the headset.

Sony

It's able to track the controller by the light on top. And yes, you can use more than one at a time as you see here.

Sony

What's most impressive though is seeing people use PlayStation VR. Like this:

RAW Embed

And this:

RAW Embed

And especially this:

RAW Embed

There's nothing that compares from the competition. Sony says PlayStation VR will become available for purchase in the first half of 2016.

Sony

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.