Sony's got one major advantage over Nintendo and Microsoft in gaming

Sony’s PlayStation arm is on a tear.
The PlayStation 4 game console is by far the highest-selling system against the likes of Microsoft’s Xbox One and Nintendo’s Wii U, outpacing the competition by 2:1 (or more).
And Sony’s gone a long way in convincing gaming fans that it’s got the console this generation, from locking down an exclusivity agreement on the “Call of Duty” franchise to helping resurrect beloved, long-dead gaming franchises.
But Sony’s got one more trump card up its sleeve: the newly renamed PlayStation VR (née “Project Morpheus”). So, uh, what is it?
Sony Worldwide Studios leader Shuhei Yoshida led the presentation. 'Thank you for coming to this cryptic Sony-sponsored session,' he told attendees.
Since the VR headset wasn't announced before the presentation, it was kept under a shroud during the introduction speech.
Yoshida wasted no time in jumping in. He unveiled the headset only 10 minutes into an hour-long presentation.
RAW Embed
Sony
The headset got a new, official name during Sony's Tokyo Game Show presentation on September 15: PlayStation VR.
Sony
PlayStation VR works with the PlayStation 4, though it won't work with all your games. This is a headset made specifically for virtual reality games. Like 'RIGS' from Guerrilla Games:
RAW Embed
More than just a VR headset, PlayStation VR uses a motion controller to track your hand movements. You'll need a PlayStation Camera to track the headset and the controller.
Sony
It's able to track the controller by the light on top. And yes, you can use more than one at a time as you see here.
Sony
