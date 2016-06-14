Here's everything we just learned about the PlayStation 4 VR headset

Sony just dropped a bombshell about its PlayStation VR helmet.
Sony/Tech InsiderComing to you this October.
The helmet, which works with every PS4, will launch on October 13 for $399. By the end of 2016, Sony says 50 games will support VR on the PS4.
At its E3 presser, Sony also showed some pretty great looking games as part of this announcement, and we’ve compiled those below:
“Resident Evil VII”
“Star Wars: Battlefront X-Wing VR”
“Batman: Arkham VR”
“Farpoint”
“Final Fantasy XV: VR Experience”
