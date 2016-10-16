Sony's new PlayStation 4 VR headset is almost out -- here's everything you need to know before buying it

Darren Weaver/Business Insider

This is the most important part: While it might be impossible to look cool playing with a PlayStation VR, it's actually a really impressive bit of technology.

I'm not highly experienced with virtual reality, so I can't tell you true how it stacks up against the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive. But it's totally immersive, to the point where I found myself reaching for things that aren't there.

The tether to the console gets to be kind of a drag (ba-dum-ching), but most games have you standing or sitting still and using your hands or a controller anyway.

I use it about five feet away from my TV, and never really have an issue. Some people have reported an issue with the system's ability to track your motion, though I never had a problem.