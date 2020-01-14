For the first time ever, Sony won't use the annual E3 event to share key details on the next PlayStation

Reuters Sony has previously used E3 as a platform to announce major console releases.

Sony Interactive Entertainment, the division behind PlayStation, “has decided not to participate in E3 2020.”

With the expected launch of the PlayStation 5 later this year, the company’s decision to skip E3 marks the end of an era: Sony has used the event to announce key details of every new model of PlayStation.

While Sony has confirmed that it will play PlayStation 4 titles, and have a solid-state hard drive, we still don’t know what the PlayStation 5 will look like or what it will cost.

PlayStation said E3 did not feel like “the right venue for what we are focused on this year” and that it will instead participate in “hundreds of consumer events across the globe.”

This will be the second consecutive year that Sony declined to participate in the event.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sony Interactive Entertainment, the division behind PlayStation, announced Monday that it will not participate in this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) – the biggest video game industry event of the year, put on by the Entertainment Software Association this year beginning on June 9th.

“After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We have great respect for the ESA as an organisation, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year,” the company said in a statement emailed to Business Insider.

Sony’s decision not to participate in E3, reported earlier by GamesIndustry.biz, came as a surprise given the company’s plans to unveil the PlayStation 5 later this year. It means we don’t know when we’ll get key details on the new console – while Sony has confirmed that it will play PlayStation 4 titles, and have a solid-state hard drive, we still don’t know what the PlayStation 5 will look like or what it will cost.

Sony used the E3 event to announce the price and details for the American launch of the original PlayStation and the PlayStation 2, while the PlayStation 3 was officially unveiled at E3 2006. Most recently, in 2013, Sony debuted the design of the PlayStation 4 console and its price at the event. That streak now appears to be coming to an end.

This also marks the second consecutive year Sony won’t be in attendance – a major blow for E3 given that Sony had been one of its largest exhibitors.

Sony’s announcement has also fuelled speculation about the future of the E3 event itself. Kotaku editor Jason Schreier tweeted that the event is “in the worst shape it’s ever been,” for the lack of a major heavyweight like Sony.

Here we go – Sony is skipping E3 https://t.co/uwRxD6xLvR — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 13, 2020

Video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella said the decision would not impact Sony’s sales, saying it is “certainly not make or break for a new console or for a title to miss [E3].”

E3 is, of course, valuable, fun and a cool thing, especially for international mainstream press coverage. But it is certainly not make or break for a new console or for a title to miss it. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 13, 2020

“E3 2020 will be an exciting, high-energy show featuring new experiences, partners, exhibitor spaces, activations, and programming that will entertain new and veteran attendees alike,” the ESA said in a statement to Business Insider.

Read Sony’s full statement below:



“After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We have great respect for the ESA as an organisation, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year. We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favourite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.”

Read the ESA’s full statement below:

“E3 is a signature event celebrating the video game industry and showcasing the people, brands and innovations redefining entertainment loved by billions of people around the world. E3 2020 will be an exciting, high-energy show featuring new experiences, partners, exhibitor spaces, activations, and programming that will entertain new and veteran attendees alike. Exhibitor interest in our new activations is gaining the attention of brands that view E3 as a key opportunity to connect with video game fans worldwide.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.