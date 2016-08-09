The new PlayStation 4 is reportedly about to be revealed

An upgraded version of the PlayStation 4, currently codenamed “Neo” or the “PlayStation 4.5,” is expected to be unveiled at an event on September 7, according to reports from Vice Gaming and Gameblog.

If this is the first you’re hearing about the PlayStation 4 “Neo,” hello there! Here’s what we currently know about it:

All games will be cross-compatible between current the PlayStation 4 and the Neo.

The Neo will make games prettier, supporting 4K (sometimes called UltraHD) output for both gaming and movies/television.

A report from Giant Bomb said that game developers were required to include a “Neo Mode” for every game they make, which we’re guessing references an option for improved visual fidelity on the Neo, though the game itself will be nearly identical.

The Neo will also have a bit more horsepower under the hood, meaning there might be some slight improvements to the performance of games, including frame rates and loading times. (This is also ideal for Sony’s upcoming PlayStation VR headset, which launches in October.)

You probably don’t need it if you already have a Playstation 4. There are definite differences between the two consoles, but unless you have a 4K television, the differences won’t be world-changing. Even if you do have a 4K TV, you’ll still be fine with a regular PlayStation 4.

It will probably be available for purchase this upcoming holiday season, according to Giant Bomb.

According to Andrew House, Sony’s head of PlayStation, the Neo is “intended to sit alongside and complement the standard PS4,” not replace it. So, if you have some extra cash laying around and you already have a 4K television to fully reap the benefits of the Neo, go for it! Otherwise, you can probably snag a standard PlayStation 4 at a lower price once the Neo comes out.

But if the reports are to be believed, you can decide for yourself when it’s unveiled on September 7.

