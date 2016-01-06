Sony sold a gigantic number of PlayStation 4s over the holidays

The new Sony PlayStation 4 apparently topped a lot of people’s wish lists this winter.

The company just revealed at the Consumer Electronics Conference in Las Vegas that it sold 5.7 million PS4 units during the holiday season. That brings the grand total to 35.9 million units sold since launch.

“Let me put that into Las Vegas perspective,” Sony CEO Kaz Hirai said on stage. “I did the maths, and currently there is one slot machine for every 8 residents here in Las Vegas. And that’s a whole lot of gaming. But 35.9 million units… that would translate to roughly 59 PS4 units for every resident of Las Vegas. And that my friends, is seriously a lot of gaming!”

However, rosy as that stat may sound, it may not actually be as high a sales figure as what Sony has seen in the past.

In 2014, the company sold 7.5 million units worldwide.

Business Insider reached out to clarify with Sony whether the stat it shared at CES was a global or US figure.

