Here's how PlayStation 4 sales stack up to the best-selling game consoles ever

The PlayStation 4 is killing it. Sony announced on Wednesday that it has sold 50 million PS4 consoles since the device launched in November 2013. All signs point to that being a good ways ahead of Microsoft’s Xbox One and Nintendo’s Wii U, which is no longer being made.

Considering that the PS4 arrived at a time when many onlookers said the home gaming console was in its death throes, that’s a very strong figure. But as this chart from Statista shows, it’s still a long way from its predecessors.

The PS4 has been on the market for a much shorter time, but it’s hard to say if it will ever reach the summit. The PlayStation 2 was many people’s main DVD player, the Wii hit the pre-smartphone casual gamer jackpot, and the original PlayStation was a breath of fresh air that stayed on sale for nearly 12 years.

It’s hard to find that kind of “in” for the PS4, but if the future of consoles is more iterative than generation-based, it could get there by sheer endurance. Whatever the case, Sony probably isn’t complaining.

