Wikileaks just published 30,000 documents from the Sony hack

Wikileaks has put the documents and emails obtained by hackers from Sony Pictures Entertainment in a searchable online database, the group announced Thursday.

All 173,132 emails and 30,287 documents stolen from the movie studio late last year are now available for anyone to search, browse and view, founder Julian Assange said in a press release.

“This archive shows the inner workings of an influential multinational corporation,” Assange said. “It is newsworthy and at the centre of a geo-political conflict. It belongs in the public domain … WikiLeaks will ensure it stays there.”

Sony Pictures released a statement, according to the Los Angeles Times, condemning the act:

The attackers used the dissemination of stolen information to try to harm SPE and its employees, and now WikiLeaks regrettably is assisting them in that effort,” said a Sony Pictures spokesperson in a statement. “We vehemently disagree with WikiLeaks’ assertion that this material belongs in the public domain and will continue to fight for the safety, security, and privacy of our company and its more than 6,000 employees.

The treasure trove of data shows the inner workings of one of Hollywood’s biggest movie studios.

Information made public in the document dump ranges from political donations to the likes of U.S. President Barack Obama and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, to discussions about the litigation against pirating site Megaupload and the studio’s stable of movie stars to how the studio even spied on rival studios.

“Documents in the archive reveal the budget breakdown for Oliver Stone’s rival picture Snowden, which is currently in production,” said Wikileaks.

The archive also reveals how many government officials were in regular contact with SPE, about 100 .gov email addresses can be found, which also included “connections to the US military-industrial complex.”

Details on lobbying efforts through various trade groups are also made public in the documents.

The emails and documents were initially stolen last year by hackers who call themselves the “Guardians of Peace,” a group U.S. officials have said are affiliated with North Korea.

