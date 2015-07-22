Sony is going to make an animated movie entirely about emoji

After a heated bidding war, Sony Pictures Animation has been given the thumbs up emoji to produce a movie about everyone’s favourite pictographs.

Two other studios, Warner Brothers and Paramount, reportedly bid on the project, but it was Sony who sealed the deal for a near seven-figure deal, Deadline reported earlier on Tuesday.

The emoji movie will be co-written by Eric Siegel and Anthony Leondis. Leondis is also reported to be directing the film, Deadline noted.

If emoji popularity in real life is any indication, the movie should be a smashing success. Everyone from professional athletes, to brands, to President Obama has become obsessed with the tiny graphics.

Sony’s latest film, “Pixels,” opens in theatres on Friday. The movie features another beloved animated character, Pac-Man.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.