Check Out These Leaked Photos Of A Mysterious Sony Device Shaped Like A Perfume Bottle

Sony has been rumoured to be creating a phone made specifically for taking selfies, and this might be our first look.

The photos, which were first leaked on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, show a device that’s designed like a perfume bottle, complete with a camera nestled inside the bottle’s lid that can rotate.

Sony appears to be allowing popular Chinese influencers to give the device a try, according to Engadget, though it’s still not clear if the device is a standalone phone or simply a camera designed solely for selfies.

The device is rumoured to feature a 3-inch display, 19.2 megapixel camera, 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS sensor, image stabilisation, WiFi, and NFC connectivity, according to Pocket-lint.

Whatever the perfume bottle-shaped device turns out to be, Sony is expected to reveal it during an event in China on August 22.

You check out a couple of detailed images of the device below, or head on over to Engadget for the full gallery.

