Sony Files Patent For Crazy-Looking Modular PlayStation Controller

Nick Saint
patent for Sony PlayStation motion wand

Sony (SNE) has filed a patent application for an object that looks like the company’s forthcoming Wii-like motion wand, Kotaku reports.

The controller appears to have a modular design, allowing the user to connect two controllers in several configurations.

There also appear to be a range of possisble attachments.

Take a look at the diagrams from the filing >

