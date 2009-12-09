Sony Files Patent For Crazy-Looking Modular PlayStation Controller

Sony (SNE) has filed a patent application for an object that looks like the company’s forthcoming Wii-like motion wand, Kotaku reports.



The controller appears to have a modular design, allowing the user to connect two controllers in several configurations.

There also appear to be a range of possisble attachments.

Take a look at the diagrams from the filing >

Controller Image #1 Controller Image #2 Controller Image #3 Controller Image #4 Controller Image #5 Controller Image #6 Controller Image #7 Controller Image #8

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.