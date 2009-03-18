Sony Patents A Wearable Controller For Playstation

This looks cool: Siliconera digs up a Sony (SNE) patent for a new gaming controller. Basically, a gamer wears a series of LED-light emitting rings on their fingers. Or something like that.



Reminds us a little of old Nintendo power glove, a go-nowhere NES controller from the 80s.

The original patent was filed for the PS2, not the PS3, which means the whole idea might have been written off as unworkable long ago. But if there’s anything to it, so far we like the idea — anything the PS3 can do to set itself apart from a cheaper X360 with largely the same game library is a good thing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.