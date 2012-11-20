Sony Passes The $4 Billion Mark Thanks To One Huge Movie—Here's Today's Buzz

- “Skyfall””Skyfall” helped Sony rake in over $4B this year—a record high—with additional support from “Spider-Man” and “Men in Black 3.”After “Skyfall” just became the highest grossing film in James Bond history — currently at $669 million globally — Sony Pictures has hit the $4 billion mark for 2012. Its previous high was $3.6 billion in 2009. Special thanks go out to Sony’s other big films of the year: “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Men in Black 3,” “Hotel Transylvania,” and “21 Jump Street.”
- ABC cancelled new shows “666 Park Ave” and “Last Resort.” Both shows will finish out their 13-episode seasons.
- “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts is back at home after being treated for a latent virus that had not responded to medication. “Our immune systems usually take care of a virus like this … but mine is only 59 days old,” Roberts, who had a bone marrow transplant on Sept. 20, wrote in a post called “Home Sweet Home: Part II.”
- 150 journalists are currently on an aeroplane with Rihanna visiting seven countries to perform seven concerts in seven days and all hell is breaking loose.
- Before Tuesday’s custody hearing, 14-year-old “Modern Family” actress Ariel Winter is all smiles while enjoying a farmer’s market in Los Angeles with her older sister, her current guardian after being removed from her mother’s care amid allegations of parental abuse.
- “Jersey Shore” star The Situation tweeted his phone number, can’t seem to figure out how to delete it, and seems totally cool with his phone ringing off the hook.
- Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had a disastrous dinner date over the weekend, resulting in her storming off and then him being denied access into her home. Ah, young love.
- Six months after giving birth to her daughter Maxwell, Jessica Simpson is showing off her 60-pound weight loss.
