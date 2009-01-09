Sony: Our President Was Wrong, TV Sales Are Fine (SNE)

So are Sony’s (SNE) Bravia LCD HDTVs selling well or not?



Yesterday, Sony president Ryoji Chubachi said his company’s target of 16 million units sold would be “tough to reach.”

Today, Sony’s US marketing head Mike Fasulo says “LCDs were very robust at the end of December and also Blu-ray players were very strong.” He goes on: “We’ve seen pretty good demand continue post the holidays out into the new year… In a tough economy we’re cautiously optimistic.”

So which is it?

These aren’t the only confused sounds Sony’s been making lately: Earlier this week, Sony sources told the Times (UK) the company was preparing “sacred cow-slaying” measures, only for Sony spokesmen to immediately deny the report.

