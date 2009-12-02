Sony, Nintendo, And Microsoft Consoles Post Big Holiday Sales

All the video game consoles are bragging about their sales numbers during the Thanksgiving holiday week.



Nintendo says it sold over 1.5 million console and portable gaming devices — 550,000 Wii units and about a million DS/DSi units. Last year Nintendo sold 800,000 Wii units and 780,000 DS units in the same period.

Sony pushed out 440,000 PlayStation 3 units at a lower price this year. That is a big jump from 2008 years when it sold 130,000 units during the same period.

Xbox 360 product manager Aaron Greenberg went the Twitter route and tweeted “Xbox 360 did the biggest sales week of the year, more than 2x the previous weeks.” Microsoft typically sells 65,000 to 70,000 Xbox 360 units every week, estimates NPD Group.

Our take-aways:

Sony is finally scoring decent sales numbers with the PlayStation 3.

Microsoft has been slashing prices in the past month but perhaps Xbox 360 is seeing saturation amongst gamers.

The only sure thing so far is the fact that Nintendo is dominating the hand-held video game console this season.

