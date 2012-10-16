Here's A Look At The Smartphone Sony Is Making For Google*

Photo: Xperia Blog

Google is rumoured to launch several new smartphones in time for the holidays, and we got our first glimpse at another model made by Sony today.Photos of the Sony Nexus X, another phone that could be part of Google’s Nexus lineup, leaked to the Sony-focused site Xperia Blog. The Verge was first to pick up Xperia Blog’s leak.



There’s almost no information on the Sony Nexus X beyond the leaked photos, but it does look very similar to the Xperia line of Android phones Sony already sells.

Google is also said to partner with LG on a Nexus phone. That model, the so-called Nexus 4, leaked last week. In fact, one tech site in Belarus was able to get its hands on an early model and review it.

There are also rumours Google will sell Nexus-branded phones from Samsung and HTC, but we don’t have details on those devices yet.

Google is expected to announce its new line of Nexus devices on October 29.

UPDATE: A lot of people are calling the photo a fake, saying it’s either a doctored image or a phony mockup of the device. Either way, Sony is still expected to have its own Nexus phone this year.

