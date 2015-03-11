Here's why Oculus Rift should be worried about Sony's Project Morpheus

Virtual reality headsets were everywhere at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. The new Oculus Rift is expected to be released later this year and Sony is developing their own virtual reality headset called Project Morpheus for a 2016 release. The headset will work with Sony’s PlayStation 4 console.

