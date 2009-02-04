Sony Music Gets New Label Prez, Loses In-House Counsel To RIAA

Two major staff changes involving Sony Music Entertainment were announced in the past 24 hours. First, songwriter Amanda Ghost has just been named the new president of Epic Records, suceeding Charlie Walk who left the label after his contract expired last year.



The Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter is an interesting choice considering that she has no executive experience.

NY Post: [But] she does have close artist ties. Her songwriting credits include James Blunt’s hit “You’re Beautiful” and Jordan Sparks’ “Tattoo.” She’s also had a Golden Globe nomination for her work with Beyoncé on the “Cadillac Records” soundtrack.

She was also a performer in her own right, releasing her major label debut Ghost Stories in 2000, which we’ve embedded below.

Meanwhile, Sony Music’s former associate general counsel for litigation and antipiracy, Jennifer Pariser, has left the label to become SVP of litigation and legal affairs at the RIAA, replacing Ken Doroshow who left to become general counsel for the Entertainment Software Association last September. While this move certainly makes sense, having an in-house counsel at one of the RIAA’s member labels handle litigation for the trade organisation, the RIAA usually recruits from lawyers in private practice for this position (see future MGM v. Grokster lawyer Steve Fabrizio). It should be interesting to see how Pariser’s label experience influences the RIAA’s approach to litigation.

The new voice of Epic Records: Amanda Ghost’s Ghost Stories:



Ghost Stories

