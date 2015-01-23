Sony Music Execs' Email Inboxes May Be The Next Released In Hack

Jonathan Alcorn/Bloomberg via Getty Images Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton is reportedly apologizing in advance for emails that may be leaked in the future.

Until now, Sony Entertainment’s movie studio side has been most affected by the Sony hack stemming from the release of “The Interview,” but it sounds like Sony Music may be the hackers’ latest victim.

“Top executives at Sony Music are bracing for more embarrassing emails to leak as part of the Sony hack after their boss — Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton — called to offer a ‘blanket apology’ in advance of any details that come out,” sources told Page Six.

Industry sources further told Page Six that Sony Music honchos are most concerned about details of artists’ salaries and contracts — including live performance riders — being made public.

Luis Sinco/Getty Images Beyoncé is signed to the Sony Music label.

Sony artists who may be affected by leaked emails include Beyoncé, Adele,

David Bowie, Meghan Trainor, Barbra Streisand,and Bruce Springsteen.

Additionally, recently leaked emails alluded to a potential “top secret” sale of music publishing division Sony/ATV. Lynton and Sony/ATV head Martin Bandier have both denied Sony Music is for sale, but Lynton reportedly “called a number of department heads within Sony, including Marty and [Sony Music CEO] Doug Morris to give a blanket apology in advance for whatever else comes out,” added a PageSix source.

Sony had “no comment” to the PageSix report.

In December, Sony president Steven Mosko and co-chairman Amy Pascal had their email inboxes made public by a group of hackers calling themselves “Guardians of Peace.”

As a result, salaries of both celebrities in Sony movies and Sony employees were revealed. Not to mention a few salacious exchanges about A-list celebrities and even President Obama.

American officials have concluded that North Korea was “centrally involved” in the Sony hack and intelligence officials told the Times that the US intelligence community “concluded that the cyberattack was both state-sponsored and far more destructive than any seen before on American soil.”

