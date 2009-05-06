Sony Music capitalises On Popularity Of Streaming Songs

It’s no secret that on-demand streaming is becoming increasingly popular. Sony Music has already embraced the trend, partnering with upstart streaming service Playlist and making its content available on imeem, occasionally in advance as it did for Britney Spears’ Circus album, which the label premiered on imeem a week before its release.



But the problem with third-party streaming sites is that the label only gets a cut of the revenues from each song played. Sony’s trying to change that by adding on-demand streaming to its artists Web sites. All of the money from those streams would presumably be split between the record label, the artist, songwriter and whoever else worked on the song and the song’s publisher. And the label’s offering a lot of content: people will be able to stream any song from the entire catalogue of a participating artist. Users will also be able to create customised playlists.

The label also partnered with Gracenote to add lyrics to each site as well.

Artists whose Web sites will be among the first to get streaming tracks and lyrics include Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears, Michael Jackson and Ciara. Other artists will be added as the label rolls out the new features this summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.