These Are All The Sony Movies That Leaked Online Amid Massive Hack

A giant hack of Sony Pictures over the holiday from a group referring to themselves as the Guardians of Peace has resulted in a number of leaks ranging from budget and salary numbers to a total of fiveDVD screeners of moviesonline.

Four of the films have not been released in theatres yet.

All together, the movies have been downloaded an estimated 2 million times.

An industry source told Buzzfeed it will cost Sony more to “clean up this mess than what they would lose at the box office.”

Here’s the complete list of movies leaked.

1. “Fury”





Brad Pitt’s World War II movie has already made $US171 million at the box office worldwide. It cost an estimated $US68 million to make.

2. “Annie”





Release Date: Dec. 19

The remake starring Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, and Quvenzhané Wallis has been downloaded by more than 206,000 unique IP addresses, according to Variety.

3. “Mr. Turner”





Release date: Dec. 19

The biopic follows the life of British artist J.M.W. Turner and cost an estimated $US13 million to make. The film has already been released overseas where it has made over $US9 million.

Total downloads as of Nov. 30: 63,379

4. “Still Alice”





Release date: Dec. 5

Julianne Moore stars as a psychologist who learns she has Alzheimer’s disease. The film will also star Kristen Stewart, Kate Bosworth, and Alec Baldwin.

Total downloads as of Nov. 30: 103,832

5. “To Write Love on Her Arms”





Release date: March 2015

The film, starring Kat Dennings (“Two Broke Girls”) will be centered around the true story of Florida teen Renee Yohe who struggled with addiction and depression and helped inspire the non-profit organisation of the same name that “presents hope and finds help” for those in similar situations.

Total downloads as of Nov. 30: 19,946

One upcoming movie that hasn’t leaked online is arguably Sony’s biggest, controversial “The Interview” in which Seth Rogen and James Franco play journalists recruited by the CIA to assassinate Kim Jong-Un during a trip to North Korea to interview the country’s leader.

The country has made it clear it is not happy with the film, asking for a ban of the upcoming movie in a letter to the United Nations.

“To allow the production and distribution of such a film on the assassination of an incumbent head of a sovereign state should be regarded as the most undisguised sponsoring of terrorism as well as an act of war,” wrote North Korea’s U.N. Ambassador Ja Song Nam.

NBC News reports that several U.S. law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are looking into a possible connection between the hacking and North Korea.

When reached for comment by the BBC, a North Korean government spokesman didn’t deny involvement saying, “Wait and see.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an ex Sony employee or current employee may be responsible.

