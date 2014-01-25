Sheryl Sandberg's 'Lean In' Book Is Being Turned Into A Movie

Sony Pictures has acquired the film rights to “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead,” the 2013 book written by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, according to Deadline.

Sony chose Nell Scovell, a TV and movie writer responsible for “Sabrina, The Teenage Witch,” among others, to write the script.

Scovell actually helped Sandberg write the book, and will be creating a screenplay that’s not a biography of Sandberg, but a narrative about some of its larger themes.

Sandberg will donate her proceeds from the project to her foundation.

