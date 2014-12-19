More Than 50 Sony Movie Scripts Leaked Online

The latest round of Sony leaks has resulted in more than 50 movie scripts for new and finished projects getting released online.

The scripts were part of a leak on Tuesday in which the emails of Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton were released by hackers, whom U.S. authorities believe to be from North Korea.

The leaks came before Sony’s Wednesday announcement that it would not release Kim Jong-un assassination movie “The Interview.”

Among the movie scripts found by Business Insider are “The Social Network,” the script for the next Dan Brown adaptation, “Inferno,” and an early version of “The Interview.”

Many appear to be early drafts.

Previously, the new James Bond movie script for “Spectre,” was reported to leak online.

Here’s the full list of scripts.

Unreleased movies:

Released movies:

“2 Guns” “21 Jump Street” “22 Jump Street” “30 Minutes or Less” “After Earth” “About Last Night” “Anonymous” “Arthur Christmas” “Captain Phillips” “Click” “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” “Django Unchained” “Friends with Benefits” “Fury” “Ghost Rider 2” “Great Hope Springs” “Heaven is for Real” “Here Comes the Boom” “Just Go With It” “Moneyball” “Monster House” “The Pirates! Band of Misfits” “Planet B-Boy” “Pompeii” “Resident Evil: Retribution” “RoboCop” “Salt” “Sex Tape” “Smurfs” “Smurfs 2” “Sparkle” “Stranger than Fiction” “Talladega Nights” “The Social Network” “The Tourist” “Total Recall” “Vantage Point” “White House Down”

