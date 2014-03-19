Sony Just Gave Another Reason To Buy The PS4 Instead Of The Xbox One

Sony is giving gamers another reason to pick the PS4 over the Xbox One.

The company just announced a virtual reality headset for the next-gen console at this year’s annual Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

Called Project Morpheus, the black and white headpiece looks way slicker than the Oculus Rift virtual headset we’ve tried out in the past.

Here’s a look at the prototype:









Sony’s new VR device is called Project Morpheus. It is to be demo’d tomorrow. Can’t wait for more details. pic.twitter.com/SCBOzVajAM

— Boogie2988 (@Boogie2988) March 19, 2014

“Project Morpheus”: a Virtual Reality device for PS4. We’re seeing it now: looks sleek and futuristic, black and white with blue highlights

— PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 19, 2014

Check out a photo of “Project Morpheus.” Pretty cool, huh? pic.twitter.com/znCemKqpN4

— PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 19, 2014

That’s a wrap! Here’s another photo of Project Morpheus, PlayStation’s new VR prototype pic.twitter.com/qMJKWnUlmM

— PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 19, 2014

IGN reports the prototype will be available to developers to start creating games soon.

The headset will interact with Sony’s camera and Move technologies.

According to Shu Yoshida, Sony’s Worldwide Studios President for Sony Computer Entertainment Inc., you’ll need Sony’s PlayStation camera ($59.99) to use the virtual reality camera.

Here’s more on the current prototype from Sony’s blog. The virtual reality headset has been in development for more than three years.

Our current prototype for Project Morpheus features a head mounted display with 1080p resolution and a 90 degree field of view. Accelerometer and gyroscope sensors built into the head mounted unit as well as PlayStation Camera accurately tracks head orientation and movement, so as your head rotates, the image of the virtual world rotates intuitively in real-time. Project Morpheus also features our new 3D audio technology that re-creates stereoscopic sounds in all directions and changes in real-time depending on your head orientation. In addition to PlayStation Camera, Project Morpheus works with DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller and PlayStation Move to deliver an easy-to-use, plug-and-play VR experience. The prototype for Project Morpheus is the culmination of our work over the last 3+ years as we’ve refined our vision for VR. This prototype will serve as the first development kit for PS4 developers that are as enthusiastic about this new medium as we are.

Microsoft may really want to get to work on their virtual reality IllumiRoom now.

