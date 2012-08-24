Sony Mobile Is Cutting 1,000 Jobs

Add Sony Mobile’s 1,000 job cuts to April’s 10,000 layoffs.

Sony Mobile announced this morning the company will cut 1,000 jobs and move its headquarters closer to its parent company.The phone maker announced the corporation will move it’s headquarters in October from Lund, Sweden to Tokyo, Japan.



With it’s move comes a reduction in global positions by 15 per cent that will cut approximately 1,000 jobs.

“We are accelerating the integration and convergence with the wider Sony group to continue enhancing our offerings, and a more focused and efficient operational structure will help to reduce Sony Mobile’s costs, enhance time to market efficiency and bring the business back to a place of strength,” said Kunimasa Suzuki President and CEO of Sony Mobile in the press release.

The cuts and move come after Sony’s Q1 financial results which reported a $312 million net loss. Sony’s mobile division is among one of three areas where the company is seeing losses, with the other two in home entertainment and gaming.

Back in April, Sony first announced add this to the 10,000 layoffs.

