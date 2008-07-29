Sony (SNE) Blows Q1: Problems With Phone Unit And Economy

From Silicon Alley Insider: A stumble for Sony and Howard Stringer, who’s been gathering praise for turning around the wobbly electronics giant: The company missed its Q1 profit goals and knocked down guidance for the rest of the fiscal year. The reasons: Problems with its Sony Ericsson JV, and “a more cautious outlook about the business environment” for its core electronics business.



Q1 profits fell 47.4%, to $327 million — more than 30% under consensus. And Sony knocked down its FY 2009 profit forecast by 17%. It pushed up its sales guidance, though, by 2%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.