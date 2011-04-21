Sony, Microsoft Aiming for New Consoles in 2014

By James Brightman

While Wii 2 rumours continue to dominate headlines, there hasn’t been much news on when we should expect a new PlayStation or Xbox. If industry sources speaking to Kotaku are correct, however, we might have to wait a few years, meaning that the Wii 2 will likely have a sizable head start on the competition.

Wii 2 could hit store shelves in 2012, but a new Xbox or PlayStation are probably going to take a bit longer. The industry sources said it’ll be in 2014, but could be moved to 2013 if either company feels pressured (for example, by a very successful Wii 2).

“Both MS and Sony are telegraphing to each other that they’re delaying, to milk the current [generation] and fill in previous craters better,” commented one insider.

Another insider says that Microsoft “is wrestling with whether to be profitable on day one,” which has never been a challenge for Nintendo hardware.

“I don’t think either Sony or Microsoft are interested in a new console till they can advance the technology, and they certainly don’t want to launch at a $600 price point,” added analyst Michael Pachter of Wedbush Securities. “It may take till 2014 to get 2TB hard drives, uber fast CPUs and state-of-the art graphics and sell at $400.”

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot recently called for the advancement to a new generation of consoles. He believes it’s needed to “save” the creativity of the industry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.